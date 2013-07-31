Cable EEO Forms Due Sept. 30
The FCC in a July 31 public notice reminded cable operators
and other MVPDs that they have until Sept. 30 to file their EEO annual reports
(form 396-c) on
compliance with the FCC's MVPD
Equal Employment Opportunity Rule.
MVPDs are required to affirm that they have conducted outreach,
hired and promoted in a nondiscriminatory manner, seek out
"entrepreneurs," and conduct "a continuing program to exclude
every form of prejudice or discrimination based upon race, color, religion,
national origin, age, or sex from your personnel policies and practices and
working conditions."
It also released the list of the latest rotation
of MVPDs selected to fill out supplemental investigation sheets (SIS) seeking
more detailed answers on EEO efforts -- identifying recruitment sources by
name, describing how entrepreneurs are encouraged to do business with the
company. MVPDs must fill out an SIS every five years.
