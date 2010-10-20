Cable Companies Leverage Fox Decision in Comcast/NBCU Argument

The American

Cable Association, DirecTV and Dish have have joined those using Fox's

decision to briefly block Cablevision subscribers from Fox online

content as leverage in their argument for online

access conditions on the Comcast/NBCU merger.

In a letter

to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, the companies said that "if Fox, an

entity with no affiliation to a distribution platform, was willing to

deny certain viewers access to its online content

in order to gain a negotiating advantage, a vertically integrated

Comcast/NBCU would have an even greater incentive and ability to take

similar action."

Comcast has

declined comment on tying the two cases together, but has pointed out

in the past that it has never even lost access to the primary signal of

any TV station during retrans discussions.

ACA et al

said that Fox's online move, which a source familiar Fox's thinking said

was an effort not to weaken its negotiating position by giving subs

access to Fox programming, was a "timely illustration

both of the extent to which online content has become an integral part

of the television viewing landscape and of the opportunities for

disadvantaging MVPDs this development would present to Comcast/NBCU."

Public

Knowledge, Free Press and Rep. Ed Markey (D-MAss.) are among those who

have also linked Fox's move the issue of access to online content,

including access to Comcast and NBCU content.

ACQA, DISH and DirecTV (and Public Knowlege) are all members of the American Television Alliance,

a collection of companies that have petitioned the FCC to reform what

they say is a broken retrans system that favors broadcasters and harms

consumers.

Broadcasters

argue just as strongly that it is a marketplace negotiation, that most

deals are done without interruptions, and that they are simlpy trying to

get fair market value for programming that

is among the most popular on cable.