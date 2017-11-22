C3 Chief Boxer Resigns over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Content Creators Coalition (C3) has accepted the resignation of executive director Jeff Boxer.

Boxer is just the latest to fall in the face of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

He said in a statement that he was sorry and was leaving so as not to be a distraction from the coalition's work.

C3 is a nonprofit that advocates for artists and performers getting their fair share of the profits from their intellectual property.

"The Executive Board of Content Creators Coalition is deeply troubled by reports of sexual misconduct by our executive director, Jeff Boxer," the coalition said in a statement. "We convened an emergency board meeting today, and have accepted Mr. Boxer’s resignation."

"C3 exists to advocate and champion fair treatment, empathy and respect for artists, and that advocacy extends to all human beings. We offer our most sincere apologies to the three women who came forward with their stories. We deeply regret their suffering. We should have done better in listening to them and championing them. We will do better. We take this opportunity in the young life of our organization to re-commit to our ideals of respect, compassion, equality and transparency."

Boxer took ownership of the issue in his statement announcing his exit.

“It is with great regret that I announce my resignation today as Executive Director of the Content Creators Coalition," he said.

“While I never intended to make anyone uncomfortable and believed I was acting professionally at all times, I recognize that was not the case. To Rosy Nolan, Tessa Lena, and my former colleague Chelsea Crowell, I am deeply sorry for making you feel personally uncomfortable and professionally unappreciated. I respect your choice to speak out, just as I would encourage any woman or man who has felt mistreated to step forward. My decades fighting for working people and workplace justice requires nothing less, even in these circumstances.

“At this point, I refuse to become a distraction or drain on the efforts of c3 and all its members to fight for artists’ rights and fair treatment for all music creators. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of this great organization.”