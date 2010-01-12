C-SPAN's Fox Profanity Coverage Won't Air Live

C-SPAN has decided not to stream or air live the oral

re-argument of the Fox profanity case in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals

Wednesday (Jan. 13).

The network got permission from the court to televise the

argument--it aired the original argument live back in December 2006.

C-SPAN spokesman Peter Kiley said the cable public affairs

net would stream the video online and unbleeped as soon as possible after the

argument, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and that it would also

air on the cable channel unbleeped. But he said it would not air live on any

platform.

Why? Kiley cited logistics, cost and other things going on.

"We're covering it like lots of other things that we don't cover

live," he said.

The court is rehearing the case after the Supreme Court

reversed its original decision that the FCC's fleeting profanity crackdown

violated procedural rules about sufficiently justifying its regulations.