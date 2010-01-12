C-SPAN's Fox Profanity Coverage Won't Air Live
C-SPAN has decided not to stream or air live the oral
re-argument of the Fox profanity case in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals
Wednesday (Jan. 13).
The network got permission from the court to televise the
argument--it aired the original argument live back in December 2006.
C-SPAN spokesman Peter Kiley said the cable public affairs
net would stream the video online and unbleeped as soon as possible after the
argument, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and that it would also
air on the cable channel unbleeped. But he said it would not air live on any
platform.
Why? Kiley cited logistics, cost and other things going on.
"We're covering it like lots of other things that we don't cover
live," he said.
The court is rehearing the case after the Supreme Court
reversed its original decision that the FCC's fleeting profanity crackdown
violated procedural rules about sufficiently justifying its regulations.
