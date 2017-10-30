C-SPAN Will Cover Russia Hearings with Social Media Giants

C-SPAN will be busy Tuesday (Oct. 31) covering a trio of Hill hearings featuring executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google.

All three were prompted by those companies' role in Russia's election meddling and online political advertising and social media posts.

The three hearings are an Oct. 31 Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee hearing, on "Extremist Content and Russian Disinformation Online: Working with Tech to Find Solutions"; a Nov. 1 (9:30 a.m.) Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on social media influence in elections, and a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on "Russia Investigative Task Force: Social Media Companies."

Live coverage will be apportioned among C-SPAN-3, c-span.org and C-SPAN radio.