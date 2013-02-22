C-SPAN: Sky Angel Suit Has No 'Plausible' Sherman Act Elements

C-SPAN suggests that while Sky Angel's antitrust complaint

against the cable industry-backed public affairs net "bristles with

indignation," it has combed Sky Angel's complaint in vain for plausible

Sherman Antitrust elements "sufficient to avoid dismissal."

C-SPAN made its case for dismissal of the complaint once

again in reply comments to a D.C. District Court.

"Sky Angel's arguments with respect to C-SPAN and some

unnamed number of cable companies whose employees sit on C-SPAN's board of

directors, and their degree of control (or lack thereof) over C-SPAN, are

inconsistent and contradictory," said C-SPAN, according to a copy of the

filing. "And, inexplicably, Sky Angel's Opposition disclaims the core

allegations of conspiracy and market power that are essential elements of the

two Sherman Act counts in its Complaint. Such inconsistent and contradictory

pleading is itself a basis for dismissal."

It was the latest legal move in the case, in which SkyAngel filed suit alleging that the cable industry had conspired to deny Sky

Angel access to C-SPAN after the network chose not to continue to be carried

after Sky Angel switched from satellite to over-the-top distribution.

C-SPANfiled a motion to dismiss the suit, saying there was case law that clearly

prohibited Sky Angel from undertaking what C-SPAN said was "an end run

around the FCC's exclusive jurisdiction on program access issues." Nextit was Sky Angel's turn to respond in its opposition to the C-SPAN motion,

maintaining that the court has jurisdiction, that cable operators have monopoly

power over the relevant market and that an antitrust claim is warranted and

antitrust injury demonstrable. Friday was C-SPAN's turn to respond to Sky

Angel.

C-SPAN pointed to what it said were contradictory and

inconsistent statements in its suit and opposition filing. For example, it

pointed out that in the complaint, Sky Angel said it "centers on

allegations of anticompetitive conduct and a conspiracy," while in its

opposition, it said that "plaintiff's claims have little in common with a

conspiracy claim."

The court has not yet scheduled oral arguments.