C-SPAN Seeks to Cover Profanity Re-Argument
C-SPAN has put in a request with the Second Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York
to televise the oral re-argument in the Fox vs. FCC profanity case Jan. 13, according
to spokesman Peter Kiley, who says the cable channel has not yet heard back
from the court on whether it will grant the request.
If the appeals court follows its own precedent, the answer
will be yes.
C-SPAN televised the first oral argument in the case, which
involved the FCC's indecency finding against swearing on Fox awards shows.
It did not bleep the language in the hearing, though it did
air warning crawls. Kiley said it planned to take the same approach this time
around.
Kiley said C-SPAN was also planning to ask for expedited
audiotapes of the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal case, which
is being re-argued Feb. 23 in the Third Circuit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.