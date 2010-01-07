C-SPAN Seeks to Cover Profanity Re-Argument

C-SPAN has put in a request with the Second Circuit Court of

Appeals in New York

to televise the oral re-argument in the Fox vs. FCC profanity case Jan. 13, according

to spokesman Peter Kiley, who says the cable channel has not yet heard back

from the court on whether it will grant the request.

If the appeals court follows its own precedent, the answer

will be yes.

C-SPAN televised the first oral argument in the case, which

involved the FCC's indecency finding against swearing on Fox awards shows.

It did not bleep the language in the hearing, though it did

air warning crawls. Kiley said it planned to take the same approach this time

around.

Kiley said C-SPAN was also planning to ask for expedited

audiotapes of the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal case, which

is being re-argued Feb. 23 in the Third Circuit.