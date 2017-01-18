C-SPAN to Provide VR View of Inauguration Prep

C-SPAN will not only be covering the inauguration wall to wall but 360 degrees as well.

According to the cable industry-provided public service multimedia platform, it will for the first time be providing a virtual view of backstage inaugural preparations via VR video on its YouTube channel.

The network will have coverage across all its platforms, including the swearing in of the President and Vice President, the inaugural parade, inaugural balls and of course opportunity for viewer call-ins, guest commentary and reaction on social media.

C-SPAN filters will be available for Snapchat users for the welcome concert near the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, and views from around Washington will be on Instagram on Jan. 20.

C-SPAN will also post throughout the day on Snapchat Jan. 20 with "sights and sounds from the National Mall." Those are expected to include a number of protests if anti-Trump groups deliver on their promises to try and disrupt the proceedings.