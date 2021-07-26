C-SPAN Names New Political Editor

Nate Hurst has been named political editor of C-SPAN, the public affairs suite of networks funded by the cable industry as a public service. He will head up coverage of campaigns for the White House and Congress as well as state and local elections.



Steve Scully had been political editor, but was suspended last fall after after making up a story about his Twitter account being hacked, then took a buyout offer along with other staffers last month.



Hurst has been C-SPAN deputy political editor since 2019 and joined the network in 2014.



He has produced congressional hearings, and meetings of international legislatures and the U.N., a well as some special programming.



Hurst's resume includes CQ Roll Call and Washington correspondent for the Detroit News.