C-SPAN Launches Latest Student Video Contest

C-SPAN is calling all students to enter its 2016 StudentCam competition (http://www.studentcam.org/press.htm). The C-SPAN Education Foundation will award $100,00) in student (150) and teacher (53) prizes, with the grand prize-winning student getting $5,000.

The competition is open to middle school and high school students, who are asked to produce a 5-7-minute video documentary using C-SPAN footage. This year's topic: “Road to the White House: What’s the issue YOU most want candidates to discuss during the 2016 presidential campaign?”

Deadline for entry is Jan. 20, 2016, one year out from the presidential inauguration.

“StudentCam provides our youth with an opportunity to think critically about issues that affect the nation, and a platform where they can express their opinions,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN education relations manager, in announcing the call for entries. “Nearly 5,000 students participated in the competition last year, and we look forward to hearing the thoughts of even more young people this year.”

Contest entries "must represent varying points of view and include C-SPAN video that supports the documentary’s topic."

Winners will be announced next March and the top videos will air on C-SPAN in April.

C-SPAN is a public service suite of multiplatform networks created and funded by the cable TV industry.