C-SPAN Launches Impeachment Coverage Page

C-SPAN has launched a new web page, c-span.org/impeachment, devoted to Congress' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The goal is to provide one-stop shopping for all of C-SPAN's coverage of the inquiry, including the latest Hill tweets, various news conferences and hearings, and the Trump Administration's response.

The House Democrats have issued a host of subpoenas as it collects what most Democratic leaders suggest is convincing evidence of presidential misdoing. The President has called the inquiry a political witch hunt abetted by the media.

"C-SPAN's Impeachment Inquiry web page is your fast and easy way to watch unfiltered coverage and our points of interest help you identify key moments if you don't have time to watch the entire event," C-SPAN said in announcing the new page.

C-SPAN is the suite of public affairs audio and video networks funded by the cable industry.