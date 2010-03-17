C-SPAN Launches Free Searchable Online Video Library
C-SPAN is
putting the "public" in public affairs, big time.
The channel
said March 17 it has launched a free, searchable online video library of every show it
has aired since 1987 and about 10,000 hours of pre-1987 material (C-SPAN
was created in 1979). The channel is currently culling and digitizing that early programming.
That
amounts to over 160,000 hours of video, which can be clipped and shared. "We
hope it will quickly become a resource for the serious researcher as well as
the casual observer - and those wishing to share political moments and events
in their social online communities," said C-SPAN Co-President Susan Swain.
The videos are available for public consumption. Bloggers and news organizations can use clips to illustrate stories, but cannot imbed the shows in full on their own sites, though they can link to C-SPAN's full episodes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.