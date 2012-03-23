C-SPAN to Journalists: How About Some Gridiron Transparency?

C-SPAN Thursday renewed its

annual request to cover the March 24 Gridiron Dinner, at which Washington journalists and

political figures hobnob amidst satirical skits, self-deprecating speeches, and

usually some standup from the President.

The

Gridiron Club is made up of print, and more recently broadcast, journalists.

The

dinner has been off-limits to cameras, and only last year allowed the White

House press corp. to provide a pool report of the festivities after the fact --

no tweeting and or blogging or filing by reporters is allowed during the event.

C-SPAN offered to tape the

event and air it ex post facto, suggesting that was in keeping with the policy

of allowing reports on the "on the record" dinner after it is over.

"We request that the Gridiron Executive Committee, under your leadership,

takes the historic step of allowing C-SPAN to cover your 2012

dinner under the same conditions as the print press," wrote Terry Murphy,

VP and executive producer of C-SPAN. "If this request

is granted, we'd agree to be the pool and share our video with other news

organizations."

Washington

Journalists join the Supreme Court in, so far, denying C-SPAN live access to their

proceedings, though the court request lacks the irony of an organization made

up of journalists preventing journalists from reporting live on an event that

is billed as on the record.

Below

is full text of the letter:

March 22,

2012

Mr. George Condon

President

Grid Iron Club

Washington,DC

Dear President Condon:

As journalists, we all applaud when

organizations move to become more transparent. Therefore, it was welcome

news last year when the Gridiron Club's Executive Committee announced they

would begin allowing a White House pool report to be distributed after the

dinner, when the President was in attendance.

As we have done year after year, C-SPANrequests

you go even further in those efforts to be transparent and allow our cameras to

cover your dinner. In her response to our request last year, then

President Susan Page explained that the dinner is "ON THE RECORD" but you ask

that "all reporters in attendance refrain from filing, blogging or tweeting

during the dinner itself. However, once it is over reporters are free to

write about it."

If the Executive Committee is still

reluctant to allow the electronic media to cover your dinner live, why not

allow us to operate under the same rules as print reporters and record your

dinner for playback after it concludes? Having one set of rules for print

organizations and another for television and radio journalists seems

contradictory to what we all stand for - a free press. Even the Supreme

Court next week, by releasing the audio of the oral arguments in the health

care case after they are heard, is allowing us to report on their work

immediately.

The headline on Robert McCartney's column

in today'sWashingtonPost says it best - JOURNALISTIC INTEGRITY IS ON THELINEFOR

GRIDIRON CLUB. We request that the Gridiron Executive Committee, under

your leadership, takes the historic step of allowing C-SPANto cover

your 2012 dinner under the same conditions as the print press. If this

request is granted, we'd agree to be the pool and share our video with other

news organizations. Thank you for your consideration.

Respectfully,

Terry Murphy

Vice President and Executive Producer

C-SPAN