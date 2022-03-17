C-SPAN Goes Gavel-to-Gavel for Jackson Supreme Court Nomination Hearing

C-SPAN will carry next week's Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson live.



The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled the hearings over four days — March 21-24 — beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday (March 21).



In addition to carriage on C-SPAN, the hearings will be on C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.



C-SPAN has long pushed for being able to cover the Supreme Court proceedings as well as the nomination proceedings and Jackson will likely be asked by at least one senator about her view of cameras in the High Court.



Gabe Roth of Fix the Court, which like C-SPAN has been pushing for cameras in the high court, is not expecting any news to come out of that perennial question. "[L]ike everything else during these carefully choreographed hearings nowadays, nominees typically give a boring, noncommittal answer in response, Roth told Scotusblog.



“Case in point: Then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the committee in 2020, ‘I would certainly keep an open mind about allowing cameras in the Supreme Court,’ echoing similar sentiments from then-Judges John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in years prior,” he said. “I expect Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to give a similar answer when asked later this month. Then-Solicitor General Elena Kagan’s enthusiastic endorsement was and remains an aberration, though it seems that Kagan changed her position after confirmation.”



Roth called the trend “maddening.”



C-SPAN is a suite of public affairs networks and sites funded by the cable industry. ■