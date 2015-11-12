C-SPAN Gets to Air, Re-Air Democratic Debate

CBS said Thursday that it would allow C-SPAN Radio permission to air its Democratic presidential debate Saturday (Nov. 14) from Drake University in Des Moines.

C-SPAN will also get to re-air the entire televised debate, which C-SPAN plans to do Sunday at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

C-SPAN is provided as a public service by cable operators nationwide.

"C-SPAN thanks CBS News for allowing our viewers and listeners to catch this second presidential debate," said C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully in a statement. "The debates are very important and CBS News is providing an even wider audience the ability to watch on TV and listen on radio."

The debate will feature Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley and is co-sponsored by CBS, Twitter, CBS affiliate KCCI-TV and the Des Moines Register.