C-SPAN Covers Latest Trump Travel Ban Argument

C-SPAN, the cable-provided public affairs network, covered the May 15 oral argument in the ongoing legal battle against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on certain immigrants, and it will be audio and video.

The argument in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was held at 12:30 p.m. and carried on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Radio, as well as CNN.

The case is State of Hawaii v. Trump.

On May 8, C-SPAN carried the argument in a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals challenge to the travel ban (International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump).

A C-SPAN spokesperson said, as was the case with the May 8 arguments, the Ninth Circuit argument was streamed online unauthenticated, meaning it was available to everyone. But unlike last week's argument, which was audio-only, the Ninth Circuit allowed TV cameras to record the argument.

"C-SPAN is carrying out an important service not only by delivering live, high-quality video of a case with broad national interest but also by explaining in their lower-third graphics the legalese that's involved," said Fix the Court executive director Gabe Roth. "Such an exercise should finally put to rest the antiquated notion that televising federal court hearings would be incomprehensible to the public or, for that matter, distracting to judges and attorneys. The evidence shows it's neither the former nor the latter."

(Photo via Tori Rector's Flickr. Image taken on July 21, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)