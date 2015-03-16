C-SPAN Covering Pair of FCC Hearings

Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler will be getting some C-SPAN face time this week thanks to the Republicans' FCC-heavy hearings schedule.

C-SPAN said Monday it would be covering Wheeler's appearance March 17 at the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee's hearing on the commission's relationship with the White House and the March 18 FCC oversight hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, which will feature all five commissioners.

Both hearings are driven, at least in part and likely for the most part, by the FCC's Feb. 26 decision to reclassify Internet access as a common-carrier service under Title II. Republicans in the FCC and on the Hill were strongly opposed to the decision and critical of the process that got the FCC to that vote, including the White House's very public urging of a Title II approach.

