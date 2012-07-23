C-SPAN to Cover Senate Cable Act Hearing
C-SPAN tells B&C/Multichannel News it will be covering
the Senate Commerce Committee's Tuesday, July 24, hearing on the Cable Act of
1992.
According to C-SPAN exec Peter Kiley, the hearing will air
live on C-SPAN 3, as well as online at c-span.org.
The hearing, which is at 2:30 p.m., is expected to tough on
various future of TV issues, including retransmission consent regs, cable
program access and carriage rules, and over-the-top video.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.