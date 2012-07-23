C-SPAN to Cover Senate Cable Act Hearing

C-SPAN tells B&C/Multichannel News it will be covering

the Senate Commerce Committee's Tuesday, July 24, hearing on the Cable Act of

1992.

According to C-SPAN exec Peter Kiley, the hearing will air

live on C-SPAN 3, as well as online at c-span.org.

The hearing, which is at 2:30 p.m., is expected to tough on

various future of TV issues, including retransmission consent regs, cable

program access and carriage rules, and over-the-top video.