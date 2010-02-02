C-SPAN To Cover House Hearing on Comcast/NBCU

C-SPAN has decided to cover the Comcast/NBCU House hearing

live Thursday morning (9:30 a.m.., Feb. 4, in the Communications & Internet

Subcommittee) on its C-SPAN III channel.

According to the network, it has yet to decide whether to

cover the afternoon hearing, which includes a number of the same witnesses,

this time before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee.

Headlining both hearings are Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and

NBCU CEO Jeff Zucker.