C-SPAN To Cover House Hearing on Comcast/NBCU
C-SPAN has decided to cover the Comcast/NBCU House hearing
live Thursday morning (9:30 a.m.., Feb. 4, in the Communications & Internet
Subcommittee) on its C-SPAN III channel.
According to the network, it has yet to decide whether to
cover the afternoon hearing, which includes a number of the same witnesses,
this time before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee.
Headlining both hearings are Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and
NBCU CEO Jeff Zucker.
