C-SPAN Blankets Hill Hearings

C-SPAN, the public service platform funded and supported by the cable industry, will provide live gavel-to-gavel coverage of a lot of gavels this week as Congress holds confirmation hearing sessions (a couple are two-day affairs) on a host of Donald Trump's nominees for top administration posts.

A spokesperson for the Senate Small Business Committee said that at press time there was no date yet for the confirmation hearing of Small Business Administration nominee Linda McMahon, cofounder and former CEO of WWE, the TV wrestling empire.

The President-elect has yet to announce nominees for the chairmanship of the FCC. If past is prologue that may not come until after the election, with an interim chair, likely senior commission Republican Ajit Pai, tapped from sitting commissioners in the interim, particularly since that agency will be 2-1 Republican as of Jan. 20.

For political junkies and others, here is the lineup for C-SPAN coverage of the nominees getting vetted on the Hill this week:

Tuesday (Jan. 10)

9:30 a.m. Senate Judiciary: Sen. Jeff Sessions, Attorney General (Day 1). Live on C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

3:30-7:30 p.m. Senate Homeland Security: John Kelly, Homeland Security Secretary. Live on C-SPAN.org.

Wednesday (Jan. 11)

9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Senate Foreign Relations: Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State (Day 1). Live on C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary: Sen. Jeff Sessions, Attorney General (Day 2). Live on C-SPAN.org.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions: Betsy DeVos, Education Secretary. Live on C-SPAN.org.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Senate Intelligence: Rep. Mike Pompeo, CIA Director. Live on C-SPAN.org.

10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Senate Commerce: Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary. Live on C-SPAN.org.

Thursday (Jan. 12)

9:30a.m.-1:30 p.m. Senate Armed Services: James Mattis, Defense Secretary. Live on C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Senate Commerce: Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary. Live on C-SPAN.org.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Senate Banking: Ben Carson, Housing & Urban Development Secretary. Live on C-SPAN.org.