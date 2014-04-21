C-SPAN Blanketing Aereo

C-SPAN will try to be all over the April 22 oral argument in the Supreme Court on Aereo, or as all over it as they can be when their cameras are not permitted in the court.

The court is hearing oral argument on whether Aereo's online TV station delivery service is charging subs for remote access to the free TV signals they are entitled to and home recording rights protected by law, or is providing a public performance without compensation in violation of copyright.

C-SPAN plans to stake out the court April 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (it is the second argument of the day). Lawyers and other stakeholders historically weigh in with their handicaps of the arguments from the steps of the courthouse immediately afterward.

C-SPAN will also air a recording of the argument on April 25—the court releases the audio at the end of each week—at 8 p.m., following an airing on C-SPAN Radio at 4 p.m.