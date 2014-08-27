C-SPAN to Blanket Debates

C-SPAN, the cable industry-funded public affairs net, said Wednesday it would be covering more than 100 debates — House, Senate and gubernatorial — in the midterm elections.

The debate season launches Sept. 3 with a North Carolina Senate debate on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. Some pundits are now saying the Senate is up for grabs, which means the Republicans could control both the House and Senate.

RealClearPolitics currently has the Senate battle lines drawn at 45 Democratic seats, 46 Republican, and nine up for grabs.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.