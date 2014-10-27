C-SPAN to Air Bradlee Funeral Live

C-SPAN said Monday it will carry the funeral of former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee live.

The services are slated for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the National Cathedral in Washington.

Bradlee died Oct. 21 at his home in Washington. He was 93.

C-SPAN has become a go-to TV source for congressional sessions and hearings, but it was the Post, under Bradlee's direction, that helped make congressional TV appointment television in the 1970's when coverage of the Watergate hearings was televised, hearings prompted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of the Post's Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, overseen by Bradlee.

