Cárdenas Seeks Signatories to Estrella TV Letter

The Comcast-Estrella TV carriage impasse continues to reverberate in Washington, helped by the interest of Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and his linkage of the dispute to the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger proposal.

Cárdenas has been circulating a "dear colleague" letter to other members of Congress asking them to write the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice, which are vetting the deal, to make sure that independent programmers are not harmed in the making of that meld.

Interested parties had until the end of Thursday (Feb. 12) to sign the letter, but there was no word at press time whether anyone else had done so.

