C-Band Stakeholder Advice: Play Nice

The industry working group advising the FCC on the upcoming repacking of the C-Band (3.7 GHZ-3.9 GHz) has issued best practices for peaceful coexistence between incumbent satellite and earth station users of the band and the wireless companies bidding for a big block of the spectrum for terrestrial wireless broadband.

The FCC is auctioning 280 MHz of the band starting Dec. 8, with terrestrial wireless bidding on 280 MHz and broadcast and cable operators and satellite companies that use the band to transmit network programming repacked into the remaining upper 200 MHz of the 500 MHz in the band (with a 20 MHz guard band for interference protection).



The multi-stakeholder group advising the FCC on the transition--in this case Technical Working Group #1 subcommittee, whose members include from NCTA-the Internet & Television Association, the National Association of Broadcasters and cable and broadcast network companies--concluded that satellite and terrestrial users "should work cooperatively to avoid interference problems during the network design stage and continue to work cooperatively to resolve interference problems that may arise."



That multi-stakeholder group comprises 81 members from 40 companies.

