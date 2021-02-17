Busted Pilot: ‘Your Honor’ Wraps, Paramount Plus Preps Launch, ‘Face the Nation’ Host Marks Milestone
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about Your Honor wrapping, Paramount Plus's upcoming launch, and a Face the Nation host marking a milestone.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.