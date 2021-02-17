Trending

Busted Pilot: ‘Your Honor’ Wraps, Paramount Plus Preps Launch, ‘Face the Nation’ Host Marks Milestone

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato and Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in Showtime's 'Your Honor'. (Image credit: Skip Bolen/Showtime)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about Your Honor wrapping, Paramount Plus's upcoming launch, and a Face the Nation host marking a milestone.