Fox's 'Welcome to Flatch', Starz's 'Outlander', NBC's 'American Song Contest', and More in Busted Pilot

By , published

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about Welcome to Flatch on Fox, Outlander on Starz, and American Song Contest on NBC.

Also: Why the Traditional TV Season Still (Mostly) Matters

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.