Budget Would Zero Out Noncom Funding Programs Through NTIA, USDA

The Office of Management and Budget will try again to cut

some DTV-transition-related telecom facilities funds for noncommercial

broadcasters from the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration and USDA budgets, as well as scale back some Voice of American

language services





That OMB call came in the just-released 2011 budget. The

2010 budget initially attempted to make the same cuts, but none of them

survived the congressional review process--Congress must vote to approve the

budget.





The new budget tries to zero out the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration's Public Telecommunications

Facilities Program (PTFP), which got $20 million last year. PTFP has mostly

been used to help public broadcasters make the digital switch, which OMB

pointed out last time around was essentially complete and pointed out in this

budget was complete. "The digital television transition was completed in

2009, and there is no further need for DOC's program," OMB wrote.





Also like last year, the 2011 budget recommends zeroing out

$5 million in USDA grants for public broadcasting, pointing out they, too, were

mostly for noncom DTV conversion, which is "largely complete" (no

explanation for the qualification of "largely" vs. the more definitive

"completed" language in the PTFP portion above) and is funded by CPB

anyway. It calls the USDA grants duplicative and unnecessary.



The Association for Public Television Stations begged to differ with the

administration's assessments on the NTIA and USDA funding.





"We are concerned that the President's budget does not recommend

funding for many vital programs and services that local public television

stations provide," said Larry Sidman, president of the Association of Public

Television Stations (APTS), in a statement Monday.





"The President's budget request does not include money for the Public

Telecommunications Facilities Program, an essential program which funds

infrastructure and equipment upgrades and replacements for public broadcasting

stations, and the RUS [USDA] Digital Transition Grant Program, a program

to ensure that the digital conversion does not leave rural America

behind," Sidman said.









On the international side, the budget cuts $32 million from

the government international broadcasting service, Voice of America, by eliminating

Hindi, Croatian and Greek-language broadcasts and closing a Paris finance office.





Cutting those services came after a survey of freedom and

democracy in which all three received a rating of "free."





