BTOP Goes Out With Bang For Buck, Says Strickling

With four days to spare, the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration Monday gave out the last of

its $4 billion or so in Broadband Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP)

stimulus bucks and the up-to-$350 million it had to fund broadband mapping.

By statute, all the money had to be given out by

Sept. 30.

The last of the BTOP money--$206.8

million--was divided among 14 investments for broadband adoption (6 awards over

four states), for computer centers (again, 6 awards over six states), and two

infrastructure awards to two states.

The program wound up funding 233 projects,

which NTIA said are mostly so-called "middle mile" projects to

establish or upgrade broadband service to some 24,000 anchor institutions

including schools, libraries and hospitals.

There was also money for training and upgrading

equipment. "This focus allows us to get the biggest bang for every grant

dollar by addressing communities' broadband problems while creating jobs and

facilitating sustainable economic growth," said NTIA Administrator

Lawrence Strickling.

The projects have to be fully complete in three

years, so now NTIA will move from handing out the bucks to monitoring how

they are spent and to what degree they achieve the twin goals of broadband

deployment/adoption and economic stimulus.

Cable operators are concerned that the money could

be used to overbuild existing broadband service in competition to incumbents.

California was the biggest beneficiary both in

terms of the number of grants (five) and the biggest grant. The state is

getting $154.6 million to fund an interoperable public safety network in Los

Angeles County.

NTIA announced a grant of $190 million for

broadband mapping. It wound up spending $293 million, and the final grant will

allow that mapping by all the states, territories and the District of Columbia,

to continue for another three years beyond the initial two-year period

envisioned.

According to the Recovery Act, which allocated the money for broadband

deployment and mapping, an online, interactive national broadband map must

be ready by Feb. 17, 2011.