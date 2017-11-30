Bruce Evans Promoted to EVP at NBC

Bruce Evans has been promoted to executive VP of current programming at NBC. He will report to Jennifer Salke, entertainment president at NBC.



Evans has been at NBC for more than 20 years, and was senior VP of current and daytime programming. He replaces Vernon Sanders, who signed a production deal with Universal Television. Evans and Sanders will work together over the next few months.



“There was never a moment that I didn’t see Bruce as the natural successor as head of our current business,” Salke said. “His remarkable skill set shines through in managing many of our biggest shows and I’m thrilled we’ll be able to work even more closely together moving forward.”



Evans was director of primetime series shortly after he began in 1995 and was promoted five years later to VP of primetime series. In 2007 he became senior VP. He has worked on Heroes, Grimm, Medium and the entire Law & Order franchise, among other NBC series.