‘Billboard Music Awards’ Shifts From ABC to NBC

The Billboard Music Awards is moving from ABC to NBC next year. NBC and dick clark productions (dcp) have worked out a multi-year deal for the telecast that begins in 2018.



No date has been set for the 2018 Billboard Awards. The 2017 special aired on ABC in May, with around 7.75 million total viewers.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Billboard Music Awards and dick clark productions to bring our mutual love of music and live programming together to showcase spectacular performances with the biggest names in music,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “The Billboard charts have long been the industry standard of greatness, making this show the No. 1 destination for music artists. We couldn’t imagine better partners than dcp, who we have teamed with on our Golden Globe telecasts for many years.”



The Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.



“Bringing together the Billboard Music Awards and NBC is a perfect partnership,” said Mike Mahan, president, dick clark productions. “We believe that pairing NBC's enormous music and TV platform with the authority and legacy of the Billboard Music Awards will be an extraordinarily powerful combination. We couldn't be more excited.”