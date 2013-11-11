Broadcasters Want FCCTo Show Them (All) the Money

jeggerton@nbmedia.com | @eggerton

The FCC's spectrum auctions will ultimately take place, turning the industry

into something resembling an elaborate, very special episode of Storage Wars. And when it happens, broadcasters considering

selling their lockers full of spectrum

want to make sure the bidding is

fast, furious and fully engaged.

So they have gotten together with the

Consumer Electronics Association and big

wireless companies to convince the commission

to not limit the ability of Verizon

and AT&T to bid in the forward auction.

(That’s the auction that will see the collection of money

from wireless companies to pay off broadcasters.) To

limit Verizon and AT&T in those sales would, broadcasters

say, cost them billions in lost auction revenue.

Broadcasters that are not selling out have a dog

in the fight, too: The money will be used to pay their

spectrum moving and repacking expenses. But it’s the

so-called “coalition of the spectrum willing” (a.k.a.

the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition,

or EOBC) that is making the big push.

Last week, the EOBC and the CEA unveiled an

analysis (read it at broadcastingcable.com/Nov11)

stating that bidders and the act of scoring stations

based on factors other than their spectrum value

could do a number on the auction revenue number,

reducing it by nearly $6 billion.

Sprint and T-Mobile argue that the FCC should

make sure bidders other than the two largest carriers — who already have the majority of low-band

beachfront spectrum — get a shot at the new spectrum

being put up for auction. AT&T and Verizon

counter that Sprint and T-Mobile can hold their own

in an open auction.

The analysis, “Maximizing the Success of the Incentive

Auction,” concludes that a combination

of bidding restrictions and scoring TV

stations could reduce the auction take by

about $5.8 billion. The incentive auctions,

combined with other spectrum auctions —

specifically, the H block and AWS auctions

the FCC has been told by Congress to

conduct — need to raise enough money

to pay broadcasters (billions) along with

the moving and relocation expenses for the spectrum-

unwilling TV stations ($1.75 billion budgeted)

and for an interoperable broadband public safety network

(let’s call that many more billions).

And broadcasters may even be underestimating

the impact. Two weeks ago, AT&T submitted an

analysis from some of the same people the FCC

hired to design the auction, and their conclusion

was that even the “mildest” restrictions on the participation

of AT&T and Verizon would cost billions.

More severe restrictions that essentially foreclose

the top two carriers could reduce the auction revenue

by as much as $26 billion, they argue in a paper

(broadcastingcable.com/Nov11).

Cost-Benefit Conundrum



According to CEA and EOBC representatives, the

costs to the auction revenue of FCC bidding restrictions

“would outweigh any potential benefits to competition

among the four national wireless firms in the

upcoming incentive auction.”

The FCC is contemplating adjusting its local market

spectrum screen, including taking into account the

relative values of low-band and high-band spectrum,

which could limit what spectrum carriers, particularly

AT&T and Verizon, could bid for in some markets.

Sprint and T-Mobile have been arguing for rules

that would ensure a more even playing field, but

Verizon and AT&T have countered that the two bidders

are plenty big enough themselves to compete

for spectrum.

The EOBC/CEA report was written by Fred

Campbell, a veteran communications attorney who

formerly served as wireless adviser to FCC chairman

Kevin Martin, chief of the agency’s wireless bureau

and an adviser on auction policies.

Campbell’s report concludes that scoring stations

on criteria such as population covered instead

of spectrum value would lower the prices paid to

broadcasters and discourage participation.

“New options are emerging for TV stations to use

their existing spectrum licenses,” EOBC executive

director Preston Padden said in announcing that

CEA and EOBC had teamed on the study. “To attract

the critical mass of broadcasters necessary to

make the auction a success, we need competitive

bidding among all wireless carriers for every license

and the assurance that every TV station will be fully

compensated for its spectrum rights.”

Those new options include multicast channels that

give broadcasters multiple market entry points, as

well as possible wireless offloading and data services

that depend on what flexibility the FCC gives broadcasters

to use their spectrum.