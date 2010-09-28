Broadcasters Sue Ivi TV For Copyright Infringement

Major broadcasters and other content owners

Tuesday filed a copyright infringement suit against Ivi TV in a New York

federal district court, saying the service violates copyright law. They also

want the court to shut down the service while it considers the suit.

The issue of protecting online content has become

increasingly important with the move of more and more video, including TV

shows, to the Web.

The suit, for both copyright infringement and secondary

infringement (essentially liability for their subs' infringement),

followed Ivi TV's launch of its online video pay service two weeks ago

featuring TV station signals from New York and Seattle that the

company claims it is within its right to retransmit. Ivi argues that,

for purposes of copyright law, it is an online cable provider that is

allowed to retransmit the signals, but that it does not fall under the

definition of a cable system when it comes to the requirement of negotiating

retransmission consent from individual stations.

"Our complaint filed today with the U.S.

District Court of New York underscores our commitment to protect our rights

vigorously," said the plaintiffs. "This is a company that's simply

stealing our broadcast signals and copyrighted programming and streaming them

on the Internet without permission."

The plaintiffs include CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, Disney,

Cox, WPIX, and the office of the commissioner of baseball, among various

associated studios.

They argue that the Sept. 13 launch, which

coincided with the launch of the fall season, "misappropriated some of the

most important content [on the stations] at a critical time of the year."

They also point out that the company plans to

add more stations every 45 days, including those from Los Angeles, Chicago and San

Francisco.

If that happens, they argue, the stations and

copyright license holders could suffer "substantial, irremediable

losses."

"This is a predictable move by big media to

try and stifle innovation and technology," said Ivi TV CEO Todd Weaver. "We

pay broadcasters in accordance with the law, just like cable. This is not about copyright, this is

about competition. In an initial knee-jerk reaction, broadcasters fought

against cable companies, then joined them. Broadcasters then fought against

satellite companies, then joined them. Today, it is our turn. Ivi TV pays

broadcasters and we increase their viewership. Broadcasters charge more in

advertising in return due to the increase in viewers. It is unfortunate that

big media chooses to fight innovation that is legal, pays them, and increases

their revenue."

Ivi last week filed its own suit, asking

a Seattle court for a declaratory ruling that its service did not infringe on

copyrights. Broadcasters said Tuesday that they are filing a motion to have

that court dismiss the Ivi suit.