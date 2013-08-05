Broadcasters Seeks More Documentation Of Indecency Complaints

Broadcast groups are beginning to coalesce

around a proposal by NBCUniversal that the FCC require much more documentation

before it takes action on an indecency complaint.

Like other

broadcaster, NBCU would prefer the FCC get out of the indecency regulation

business given the changes in the marketplace that make broadcasters neither

uniquely pervasive or accessible to children. But if it does stay in that

business, NBCU proposed in initial comments to the FCC in June that an

indecency complainant have to certify that he, she, or they had:

Viewed the

programming at issue on the date and at the time stated in the complaint;

programming via the station's over-the-air signal, and not through a

subscription MVPD service, such as cable or satellite TV, or via the Internet

or other online service;

programming in the company of a minor child

at a time outside the safe-harbor hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (with appropriate adjustments, as suggested above, for

the Central and Mountain time zones).

NBCU also said they

should have to supply either a tape or written description of the alleged

violation and have to file it within 30 days of the broadcast.

In reply comments

filed late last week, a group of major broadcast groups cited NBCU's list and

said they supported it. "Joint Broadcasters particularly endorse the

complaint processing standards suggested by NBCUniversal in its comments,"

said those Joint Broadcasters,

which include Cox Media, FoxCo, Granite, Local TV Holdings, and Media General.

The comments came in

the FCC's request for comment on whether it should continue to apply an

"egregious" complaint standard, revert to its fleeting indecency

enforcement, or take some other route. Reply comments were due Aug. 2.