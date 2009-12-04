Broadcasters Not Pleased With SHVRA Provision

Some broadcasters are said not to be happy with a provision

in the just-passed house version of the satellite compulsory license

re-authorization bill that would allow satellite operators to import network

affiliate signals that would duplicate those being delivered via multicast.

Certainly, a bipartisan group of legislators have a big bone

to pick with it.

The bill, which passed overwhelmingly Thursday, would define

households as "unserved" even if they received a multicast version of

the same network programming.

Some networks have struck deals in so-called short

markets--ones where they lack an affiliate--to use a multicast channel to

create a local market presence for their network signals.

The National Association of Broadcasters reacted to the

bill's passage with an appreciation for the hard work involved, but with the

suggestion the bill needed some more work. "NAB appreciates the dedication

of Chairmen [John] Conyers and [Henry] Waxman and Ranking Members [Joe] Barton

and [Lamar] Smith on an issue of critical importance to broadcast television's future,"

said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton, but he added: "As the process moves

forwards, NAB looks forward to our continued work with both chambers of

Congress to ensure that final legislation preserves the enduring value of free

and local broadcast TV."

Less circumspect were a group of 14 legislators (seven

Republicans, seven Democrats) who Thursday sent a letter to Conyers and Waxman

saying they were troubled by the extension of the definition of unserved to

include multicast signals.

They argue that the bill enables DBS companies "to

impede and undermine multicast network affiliates." Including multicast in the definition of

unserved will end after three years, but the legislators say that those three

years will be critical for developing new digital services.

The Senate Judiciary version counts a multicast network

signal as served and the legislators have called on the House-Senate conference

on the bills to choose that approach.

Lead signatories on the bill were Frank Kratovil (D-Md.) and

Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

Also weighing in on the bill were the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and DirecTV, both of which were pleased with the

House version as is.

"We applaud the U.S. House of Representatives passage of the

Satellite Home Viewer Update and Reauthorization Act," said NCTA President

Kyle McSlarrow in a statement. "This legislation makes great strides to

advance continuity and resolves the so-called â€˜phantom signal' issue, in

addition to providing fairness for both copyright owners and distributors. We

look forward to working with the Senate to ensure passage and its eventual

enactment into law."

"On behalf of our more than 18 million subscribers, DirecTV

applauds the House of Representatives for passing HR. 3570, the Satellite Home

Viewer Update and Reauthorization Act," said DirecTV in its statement.

"We appreciate the hard work of the House Judiciary and Energy and

Commerce committees who successfully struck a balance among the various

industries affected by the bill. More importantly, HR. 3570 protects the

interests of the viewing public."

Both the legislators and DirecTV called it the Satellite Home

Viewer Update and Reauthorization Act, which is what it had been called when it

passed out of committee, but the bill actually got a name change before passage

to the Satellite Home Viewer Reauthorization Act, or SHVRA.