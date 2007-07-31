Broadcasters Must File Kids Show Preemption Reports by Aug. 1

Broadcast networks have until Wednesday (Aug. 1) to inform the FCC of how many children's programs they plan to preempt--say, for sports broadcasts--and where they will reschedule them.

The FCC used to cap preemptions at 10% of "core, educational" kids programming, but got rid of the cap when it rewrote its kids rules back in September. The commission said the burden outweighed the benefits and decided instead to require networks to file by Aug. 1 an outline of what shows they expect will be preempted, where they will be rescheduled and how viewers will be notified of the change.

The FCC requires stations to carry at least three hours per week of educational and informational programming.

The commission called the change a "reasonable compromise for programmers that routinely face conflicts between their children’s television blocks and sports programming as the result of time differences."

The FCC said Monday that the Office of Management and Budget had signed off on the rule change.