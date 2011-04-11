Broadcasters to Hill: Repacking, Sharing Could Hurt Hundredsof Stations, Millions of Consumers

The FCC's rejiggering of TV station spectrum

allocations as part of its broadband spectrum reclamation plan could adversely

affect a third or more of all TV stations, according to the prepared

congressional testimony of the broadcasting representative on the first of what

will be several hearings on the issue.

Robert Good of WGAL-TV Lancaster, Pa., who wears a lot of

hats as assistant GM, director of operations and chief engineer for the

station, is representing broadcasters at the Tuesday (April 12) hearing on

spectrum issues being held in the House Communications Subcommittee, which is

headed by a former broadcaster, Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

Good plans to tell the legislators that they need to

recognize that reallocation and repacking of spectrum would impose

"significant financial costs" and result in "a material

diminution of existing free, over-the-air television broadcast service."

He says a second digital transition could create "unprecedented"

viewer disruption, confusion and dissatisfaction."

His message will be one of cooperation, however, with one

big caveat. "Broadcasters do not oppose voluntary incentive auctions and

the reallocation of broadcast spectrum, if, in fact, the auction and

reallocation of broadcast spectrum is truly ‘voluntary,'" he says.

But the big issue is whether repacking and

"voluntary" are mutually exclusive. "For an auction process to

be truly voluntary, it must be voluntary both for those stations that elect to

participate in the auction and for those stations that elect to retain their

licenses and continue delivering to their communities the full panoply of

benefits of the digital transition," says Good. But if the repacking is

required of any station that doesn't want it, and that repacking materially

diminishes the service, that clearly fails the broadcasters'

"voluntary" test.

Good also paints a grim picture of potential loss from the

combination of reducing broadcasters footprint now that the commission has

allowed unlicensed devices to share the broadcast band.

"Now that the FCC has opened up broadcast bands for use

by so-called ‘white space' devices," he says, "local stations and

your constituents must now be prepared to cope with potential interference from

literally thousands of new unlicensed devices. Further reductions in channel

spacing would inevitably result in increased television interference and a

reduction in the use by your constituents of unlicensed devices in white

spaces. And if interference results from repacking, our viewers and your

constituents would lose access to the broadcast programming they currently

enjoy -- the full extent of that loss has not yet been determined by the

FCC."

He also says the FCC's channel-sharing proposal, which the

FCC says would be voluntary, would result in even more signal loss and viewer

dislocation.

"[T]he above technical concerns do not begin to capture

the problems that would result if broadcasters are forced by the FCC to share

channels, as some have suggested," he says. "The technical challenges

and costs associated with that proposal would be even more complex, and would

impose even greater costs on stations and it would result in a greater loss by

your constituents of local television broadcast service."

Good argues that broadcasting is a robust service

relied on by 99% of the country--delivered over cable and satellite and online

as well as over-the-air. He points to his stations multicast channels, which he

says are not "marginal" services.

He also talks about the promise of mobile DTV. To date,

Hearst has used its multicast spectrum in two markets to deliver network

programming -- CW and ABC--to markets that lacked those network

affiliates.

But Good ultimately strikes a cooperative tone. "Our

company, the NAB, and broadcasters across the nation are prepared,

nevertheless, to work cooperatively with the Committee, with other Members, and

with the Commission to strike an appropriate balance in achieving the nation's

overall communications policy goals."

The FCC has said the reclamation process and incentive

auctions--compensating broadcasters for the move--would be voluntary, but the

definition of "voluntary" continues to be the key to the debate. Broadcasters

fear that reclaiming their spectrum to sell to wireless broadband suppliers

will leave them at a competitive disadvantage in a digital world where their

efficient one-to-many delivery system should be seen as a value-added, not a

roadblock.