Broadcasters to FCC: 'Scoring' Stations Would Discourage Auction Participation

The Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition says

that if the FCC tries to manage the prices it pays stations by basing in on

population coverage or other factors, it will be a significant obstacle to

widespread participation by broadcasters in the incentive spectrum auctions.

Given that such participation is key to the success of the

auction, the coalition told the FCC in informal comments, the FCC's proposal to

"score" stations is already driving broadcasters away.

The coalition says that, under statute, the prices

broadcasters get should be determined by the "interplay" of wireless

demand and the bids by broadcasters, with the only "scoring" factor

"how buying a particular station advances the Commission's mission of clearing

spectrum for wireless."

"The Statutory auction plan does not contemplate any

role for the opinions of FCC Staff regarding the value of individual

stations," coalition executive director Preston Padden wrote.

The coalition comprises approximately 40 stations who may be

interests in selling spectrum for the right price. For obvious reasons, the FCC

is allowing those stations contemplating shuttering or sharing to remain

unidentified.

"The absolute best way for the Commission

to assure a successful auction, and to assure that there will be funds for

FirstNet and deficit reduction, is to attract the maximum possible broadcaster

participation," Padden concluded. "We urge the Commission to take

every opportunity to disavow any intention to manage broadcaster prices by 'scoring'

stations."