Broadcaster Bert Ellis: TV TunerChips Should Be Wireless Auction Quid Pro Quo

Veteran Broadcaster Bert Ellis

says the FCC should make putting TV tuner chips in handsets the price of entry

for wireless companies in an incentive spectrum auction, and for approval of

the combo of major wireless players AT&T and T-Mobile.

That came in a hearing Wednesday

in the House Communications Subcommittee on "Promoting Broadband, Jobs and

Economic Growth Through Commercial Spectrum Auctions," one of series of

hearings the subcommittee is holding on the FCC's proposal to reclaim broadcast

and other spectrum for wireless broadband.

Ellis, currently president of

Titan Broadcasting, says he may well sell some of the spectrum from some of his

stations under the right conditions.

Those conditions also include

making sure that the stations, his and others, that remain after an auction

retain the same coverage area, do not suffer increased interference, and do not

impact the ability to deliver new services, like mobile DTV (Ellis is on the

board of the Mobile 500 Alliance,

a consortium of stations promoting mobile DTV.

One big incentive for broadcasters

to participate in an auction, he said, would be to either persuade--using its

bully pulpit--or mandate wireless carriers and handset/tablet manufactures to

put TV tuners in their new devices. "This would help the broadcast

industry fast-launch mobile services," he says, which could become the

basis of a nationwide emergency alert network as well as a personal

entertainment service.

He asked the committee not to

relegate broadcasting to the technology "trash bin" or let wireless

forces foreclose their mobile future.

"We broadcasters are ready to

actively participate in the National Broadband Plan," he said. "Give

us some assets to further develop our business and we will repack and give up

some of our spectrum and work with the FCC and the wireless industry to make

the National Broadband Plan even more effective."