Broadcast Groups Petition FCC to Reconsider Political File Posting Decision

Major broadcast groups have asked the FCC to reconsider its

requirement that they put sensitive political information online

"immediately and for everybody to see," offering an opt-in

alternative for broadcasters they say would expand the reporting requirement

without diminishing their ability to compete in the marketplace.

In a petition filed on Monday, the deadline for filing for

reconsideration of the FCC's April vote requiring the posting of TV station

public files online, the broadcasters against pressed for a compromise of

posting aggregate political spot figures.

Broadcasters signing on to the petition are Barrington,

Belo, Cox, Scripps, Hearst, Gannett, LIN, Meredith, Post-Newsweek, Raycom and

Schurz.

The broadcast groups offered the aggregate alternative

before the April vote, but the FCC chose not to take them up on it. They say in

the petition they are not generally opposed to the scope of the disclosure

requirements, the goal of making public files available on the FCC website or

retaining current public file requirements.

The petition argues that the broadcast proposal has the

following advantages over the FCC's order: "(1) online disclosure of

useful aggregated information on spending by or about candidates that is not

currently required to be disclosed; (2) broader disclosure of information on

political issue ads generally, not just the limited category of issues for which

disclosure is required under the BCRA (the McCain-Feingold bill) [but also

including state and local issues not covered by BCRA]; (3) avoidance of online

disclosure of competitively sensitive pricing information among competitors -

which is a major defect of the Second Report and Order requirements; (4) online

disclosure of specific, relevant, and useful information that will facilitate

analysis by the general public, researchers, journalists, and scholars; and (5)

clarification that the proposed alternative would be available on an "opt in"

basis, meaning that individual broadcasters could instead elect to comply with

the requirements contained in the Second Report and Order if they have concerns

with respect to the Television Station Group's proposal."

The FCC is requiring the top four affiliates in the top 50

markets to start sending it political file info 30 days after the OMB completes

its paperwork review of the rules. The rest of the stations would have to start

sending it to the FCC for online posting after two years. The FCC would seek

comment and review the top 50 market requirement after a year to see how it has

worked.

The broadcasters aren't waiting to weigh in, suggesting

their proposal could strike "an appropriate balance between transparency

and avoiding the anticompetitive consequences of spot-by-spot rate

disclosures."

The National Association of Broadcasters has sued to block

the political file posting order in court, and there is a bill in Congress that

would defund any implementation of the order.