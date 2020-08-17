Broadcast Foundation Creates Diversity Clearinghouse

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) is looking to promote diversity by giving companies a place where they can assess and improve the diversity of their workforce.

NABLF has launched the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center, a web site that puts companies together with associations and consultants to help them create and sustain a diverse and inclusive workplace.

And taking a page from the Miracle on 34th Street trope of sending folks to Gimbel's if they have a better mousetrap than Macy's, or in this case perhaps just another choice in traps, NABLF isn't confining those resources to broadcasting.

Among the resources are the cable-centric Walter Kaitz Foundation and Women in Cable Telecommunications.

The announcement comes as the country is in the midst of a reckoning on systemic racism prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“As our nation engages in ongoing discussions about diversity and inclusion, NABLF is committed to helping organizations realize workplaces that are welcoming to all voices, ” said NABLF President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke.