Broadcast First Informer Role Cited in FCC Sandy Hearing

Broadcasters continued to be praised for their "first

informer" status Tuesday even as the FCC and local government officials

were pointing to the massive communications failures of other media. There was

also an opportunity for some of those broadcasters to outline the preparations

that allowed them to remain on the air while other communications systems

failed.

At the first of three planned FCC field hearings on storm-related

communications failures, commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel pointed out in her

opening statement that "local officials -- and broadcasters --went to

great lengths to make sure residents cleared out of dangerous locations before

the storm made landfall."

She said that without that broadcaster outreach, it could

have been much worse. While there was talk about the failures of 911 call

centers, commissioner Ajit Pai suggested broadcasters can help reduce the need

for such calls. "Our citizens may not need to contact emergency personnel

if they receive timely, thorough information over the airwaves. I look forward

to hearing from broadcasters and others today about their efforts to keep the

public safe and informed during the storm," he said in his opening

statement.

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said New Jersey broadcasters

were vital information links to their communities during the storm.

Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) also pointed to the

importance of radio and TV broadcasters in emergencies.

In written testimony for the Hoboken hearing -- there was

also a morning hearing in Manhattan -- Lautenberg said that disasters

"highlight" the importance of local news and also highlight his fight

for more local coverage of New Jersey. "Local radio, especially, was a

lifeline for those without power, and I applaud everyone who worked around the

clock to make sure that residents received timely and accurate

information," he said.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said at that second hearing

that the FCC needs to learn what went right as well as what went wrong during

the "crisis" of Sandy. But he said there was "no question"

more needs to be done.

During the hearing, John Hogan, chairman of Clear Channel

Media and Entertainment, said the company takes its first informer role very

seriously. He said all his stations in the affected areas activated emergency

plans, including making sure it had fuel for generators, and disaster

assistance plans, including backup generators. He said that when disasters

happen, "radio people run toward it." He said some employees camped

out for days, including, ironically, in the AT&T building in New York where

they were based. He said his stations were never off the air, thanks to

advanced planning. Those stations went "wall to wall" with news and

updates.

He said his stations directed listeners toward resources for

food and fuel, and are still doing that today as Sandy recovery continues.

Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC-TV New

York, who chairs the TV committee of the New York Broadcasters Association,

said the station was preparing the "backups to its backups" in the

week to 10 days running up to the storm.

He said the station's job was twofold -- prepare viewers and

prepare themselves. They did the latter with three generators -- the station

can be entirely self-powered -- backup transmission on two different buildings.

He pointed out that, sadly, New York has a lot of experience with disasters.

The transmission backup was in the wake of 9/11. It also has direct feed

capability to cable and satellite. He said the station produced 122 hours of

local information during the storm and its aftermath, including forecasts,

evacuation information, and covering every major news conference. He said

coverage continues given that there are still people who have not recovered

from the storm.

Parent Disney also helped raise close to $17 million for

storm victims.