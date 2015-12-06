Broadcast, Cable Covering President's Terrorism Speech

The White House has asked for some airtime Sunday night to address the country about terrorism.

Fox News Channel has scheduled a special edition of Special Report with Bret Baier to cover the President's speech Sunday night to outline his plans for "keeping the American people safe."

The speech begins at 8, and Fox will begin its coverage at 7:50

The White House encouraged viewers to watch the speech live (it will also be streamed at the White House web site), saying he would be providing an update on the investigation into the San Bernardino mass shooting and "the broader threat of terrorism."

Look for the President to talk about destroying ISIL and "our unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and freedom -- to prevail over terrorist groups that use violence to advance a destructive ideology," said the White House.

Following the speech, Baier will moderate a panel that includes, Charles Krauthammer, Steve Hayes, AB Stoddard, and Juan Williams. Chris Matthews will anchor MSNBC's coverage. CNN's coverage begins at 7 p.m., anchored by Wolf Blitzer, who will also anchor the net's post-address analysis. Fox Business Network will simulcast Fox News' coverage of the address.

In addition to cable news channels, all the major broadcast networks will carry the speech.

NBC confirmed that it would cover at 8 p.m., with Lester Holt anchoring, and Chuck Todd reporting from the White House. NBCNews.com will also have live coverage.

"NBC will broadcast the President's address to the nation, and will rejoin NFL coverage at the conclusion of the speech," an NBC spokesperson said. given that the kickoff is at 8:30, likely the interruption will only be to the pre-game show, given that the speech is not expected to be more than 15-20 minutes. An ABC spokesperson said George Stephanopoulos would anchor its coverage. Scott Pelley anchors from Washington for CBS.

Online, Katie Couric will anchor Yahoo News' coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. She will also host reaction and analysis with chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff and former National Counterterrorism Centerdirector Matthew Olsen.