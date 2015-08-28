Broadcast Associations Launch Fund for Slain Journalists

The National Association of Broadcasters, the Radio Television Digital News Association and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have gotten together to start a fund to help the families of the victims of the Roanoke TV shooting.

They have commitments of $40,000 so far and are accepting donations in memory of WDBJ Roanoke journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who were slain by a disgruntled former co-worker.

"A portion of the contributions will be distributed to family members of Parker and Ward by the NAB," the association said. "An additional contribution will go to Vicki Gardner, Executive Director, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce."

The Committee to Protect Journalists will get any remaining funds.

NAB previously gave $10,000 to CPJ in memory of James Foley and Steven Sotloff, American journalists abducted and murdered by ISIS.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief over this horrifying act of violence against two individuals with a zest for life and a love of broadcasting," said NAB President Gordon Smith in a statement. "We encourage our member companies to join with NAB in supporting the families of these two young journalists, who were taken way too soon."