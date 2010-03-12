Broadband Plan: Spectrum Fees Could Be Extra Band-Clearing Incentive

The FCC will propose levying spectrum fees on broadcasters

and government users alike as a little incentive to clear off some of their

spectrum.

According to a copy of the March 12 Hill briefing of the

national broadband plan, under the summary of recommendations are two to

"expand incentives and mechanisms available to reallocate or repurpose

spectrum."

One is an auction; the other is "spectrum fees." The

FCC has said it planned to pay broadcasters to voluntarily clear off their

spectrum, which would be auctioned for wireless broadband.

But it also will recommend levying fees on broadcasters who

choose not to take the buyout, which could prove another government prod in

that voluntary program to give it up. "That would not be inconsistent with

the language in the plan," said someone who had seen it.

"The recommendation is that Congress should grant

authority on the FCC to impose spectrum fees on license holders, and NTIA to

impose fees on users of government spectrum," said the source, reading

from the plan. "The point being

that this may help to free spectrum," the source added.

It was not clear whether that was more directed to

broadcasters, or some of the other licensees whose spectrum may be in the

crosshairs.

The spectrum portion of the plan also talks about "new

unlicensed" and "opportunistic uses" of the spectrum.

A spokesman for the broadband plan was not available for

comment at press time.

Spectrum fees crop up routinely in administration budgets

and are as routinely excised by Congress, but the plan could provide added

impetus.

The plan, which is being officially released next

week, calls for reclaiming 500 MHZ from broadcasting and other users

within 10 years.