Broadband Bill Meetings in Full Swing

According to sources, the Tuesday meeting between FCC

Chief of Staff Ed Lazarus and representatives of the cable and telco

industries about a broadband regulatory authority bill was followed up by one Wednesday among

the major stakeholder representatives on both sides of the debate who

have been meeting regularly with top commission staffers.



But a source says that does not mean a legislative

solution is imminent. Another source familiar with the talks suggested

he did not see a lot of movement toward a consensus.



No ex parte had been filed at press time, but the

meeting, which was confirmed on background by various parties, was said

to have included James Cicconi of AT&T and Kyle McSlarrow of the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association (the two

who were in the Tuesday meeting);Tom Tauke

of Verizon; Richard Whitt of Google; Christopher

Libertelli of Skype Communications; and Markham Erickson. The FCC is

trying to get stakeholders together on a targeted bill that would

clarify its regulatory authority, while on a paralell track

proposing to clarify it on its own initiative with a declaratory ruling

that broadband transmissions are subject to some Title II common

carrier regulations.





Currently broadand, content and transmission elements,

are classified under the more lightly regulated information service

regulatory category per the FCC's 2002 determination, upheld by the

Supreme Court in the Brand X case.