Britt, Iger, Murdoch, Roberts On Tap for Cable Show

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) has lined up some heavy hitters for its convention April in Washington, D.C.

Executives scheduled to speak at the 2009 Cable Show include Time Warner Cable President Glenn Britt, Walt Disney Co. President Robert Iger, News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, and Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts.

The NCTA convention, co-chaired by Johnathan Rodgers of TV One and Michael Willner of Insight Communications, will be April 1-3 at the Washington Convention Center.

For complete coverage of the 2008 Cable Show, click here.