British MP Concerned About Impact of Wireless on Free TV

U.S. broadcasters are not the only ones pushing the

government to make sure it is not running roughshod over free over-the-air TV

on its way to the 4G wireless future it has envisioned for the country.

Conservative Member of Parliament John Whittingdale, chair

of the House of Commons Culture, Media & Sports Committee, has asked for an

investigation into the impact of new mobile phone technology on the signals of

millions of TV viewers still receiving over-the-air TV, according

to the Daily Express. The

committee oversees the BBC, one of the free TV entities that could be affected

by interference or blackouts from new mobile technology.

Whittingdale told the paper that viewers who had recently

made the switch to digital would be "very cross" to find their signals had

suddenly disappeared next year. "The television viewer has already been through

one quite complicated and inconvenient exercise with analogue switchover and

now we're looking at several more years of disruption," he said, which

echoes concerns raised by the National Association of Broadcasters about the

FCC's reclamation of broadcast spectrum to be re-auctioned to help relieve the

predicted spectrum crunch facing 4G in this country.

"There's a case for a trial which might cause a small delay

and I understand that might still happen," said Whittingdale. "I

don't think they actually know how many will be affected. Until you start doing

it, you can't really tell."

New 4G antennas are being deployed in June in the country,

and Whittingdale wants there to be a test first so regulators can get a better

handle on the interference risks.

While that might cause delays to mobile broadband, he said

it was important to put TV viewers first, the paper wrote.