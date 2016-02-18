Brenner Services Set

Services for Judge Daniel Brenner have been set.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, 6001 West Centinela Ave., in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Superior Court, where Brenner had been a judge.

Brenner had been head of legal at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and an attorney in private practice before being named to the bench in 2012, He was struck and killed while crossing a Los Angeles street Feb. 15.