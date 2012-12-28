Brenner Named Judge

Cable attorney Dan Brenner has been named a

Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.

Brenner,

who was appointed last week by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., has been a partner

at Hogan Lovells in Washington and before that was senior

VP of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

His

resume also includes former advisor to FCC chairman Mark Fowler, acting

professor at UCLA, and a former clerk to a California district judge.

Brenner

is a graduate of Stanford, both undergraduate and law school.