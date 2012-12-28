Trending

Brenner Named Judge

By

Cable attorney Dan Brenner has been named a
Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.

Brenner,
who was appointed last week by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., has been a partner
at Hogan Lovells in Washington and before that was senior
VP of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

His
resume also includes former advisor to FCC chairman Mark Fowler, acting
professor at UCLA, and a former clerk to a California district judge.

Brenner
is a graduate of Stanford, both undergraduate and law school.